Former Fairfield Politician Goes To Jail For Animal Abuse

A former local politician in Connecticut went to jail this week for abusing two small dogs. Ray Neuberger was on Fairfield’s town council and ran as a Republican for Connecticut’s 133rd congressional district in 2016.

Neuberger was arrested earlier this year for abusing his two King Charles Cavalier spaniels. He was charged with malicious wounding of an animal after one was burned with boiling water and another was treated for broken ribs. The dogs have since recovered.

A judge increased his bond so he will remain jailed until his hearing for a pretrial probation program November 21.