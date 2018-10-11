© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Former Fairfield Politician Goes To Jail For Animal Abuse

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 11, 2018 at 7:08 PM EDT
jail_pixabay_170301.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A former local politician in Connecticut went to jail this week for abusing two small dogs. Ray Neuberger was on Fairfield’s town council and ran as a Republican for Connecticut’s 133rd congressional district in 2016.

Neuberger was arrested earlier this year for abusing his two King Charles Cavalier spaniels. He was charged with malicious wounding of an animal after one was burned with boiling water and another was treated for broken ribs. The dogs have since recovered.

A judge increased his bond so he will remain jailed until his hearing for a pretrial probation program November 21.

Tags

Connecticut NewsFairfieldConnecticutanimal cruelty
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin