Long Island News

17 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Indicted On Long Island

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 19, 2017 at 3:14 PM EDT
bellonems13_apfrankeltman_170719.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at a press conference in April in Hauppauge, N.Y., where he vowed to take action against the MS-13 street gang. On Wednesday, 17 alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted for two murders on Long Island.

Federal prosecutors have announced the indictments of more than a dozen MS-13 gang members in two high profile killings on Long Island this year.

Prosecutors unsealed a superseding indictment against 17 gang members for the brutal murders of four teenagers in April, and the assassination of a rival gang member in a deli last January.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde said, “We will not allow our youth and our young adults to be murdered, threatened, harassed, and prevented from having the type of lives they should be living here. We won’t tolerate this violence in our schools, in our parks, or in our neighborhoods.”

Rohde said in the April murders, the teens were suspected by MS-13 of belonging to a rival gang. Two girls lured them to a park where they were met by a dozen gang members armed with machetes, knives, and wooden clubs. Family members say the four boys were not gang members.

Long Island NewsLong IslandgangsMS-13
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
