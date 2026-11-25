Connecticut’s unfunded pension liabilities dropped significantly this year because of strong investment performance and additional state contributions, according to two reports released Tuesday.

The state’s employee pension obligations decreased from $17 billion to $15 billion in fiscal year 2026. Its funding ratio increased from about 59% to 65%, one report finds.

The unfunded teachers’ pension obligations decreased from $16 billion to $14 billion and its funding ratio increased from 63% to 69%, the other report finds.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that means a future saving of more than a billion dollars a year for taxpayers.

“And that’s a billion dollars a year we can use to make up for some of the cuts coming from the Trump Administration,” he said. “That’s a billion we can use to fund our early childhood endowment and make sure that’s there for the future.”

Legislative leaders have suggested using some of the money for tax cuts and social programs. Lamont disagrees.

“We want to make sure that we don’t spend all the volatile revenue on long-term tax cuts we can’t afford if the market turns, or spending increases we can’t afford if the market turns,” he said.

The governor is preparing his proposals for the state’s next two-year budget that he’ll present to lawmakers in February.