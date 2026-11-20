Connecticut lawmakers have been urged to act on a scholarship program that would incentivize Connecticut-trained doctors to stay in the state and help alleviate a shortage of primary care doctors.

The Physician Recruitment and Retention Working Group recommends a $75,000-a-year scholarship for 15 students at the state’s three medical schools who commit to one year of primary care service in an underserved Connecticut community for each year of support.

“After the pandemic, we had some ARPA funds. So, we did allocate some $2 million with the Department of Health that is able to be used for this purpose,” said Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor), co-chair of the Public Health Committee.

The program will be a top priority for his committee in next year’s session, Anwar said at a press briefing with advocates from Quinnipiac University and Hartford Healthcare to honor National Rural Health Day at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Thursday.

He said there’s also a rural health grant they could tap into.

“But that’s a conversation we’ll have to have with the governor’s office. But we will bring legislation to see if we can allocate resources for this,” Anwar said.

Connecticut’s rural Northwest and Northeast regions—home to more than 200,000 residents—are federally designated as primary care shortage areas.