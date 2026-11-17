Connecticut residents can now keep their driver’s license digitally on their phones.

The state's Department of Motor Vehicles launched an app that provides the service on Tuesday.

Connecticut’s Mobile ID is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera said.

Residents will need their physical driver’s license or state ID card to complete the setup. Businesses will also need a verifier app.

“You can do many things now with your phone," Guerrera said.

“And one of them is downloading your license here, which will allow you to use it at all TSA checkpoints. It will also allow you to use it at establishments,” he said.

Businesses, including bars and restaurants, can accept Mobile ID to verify a customer’s identity and age.

They must use a compatible mobile device app that scans a QR code displayed on a customer's phone.

Local law enforcement currently will not accept the digital ID. So drivers still have to carry their driver’s license card.