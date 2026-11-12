Lamont asks CT agency leaders to resign ahead of third term, says most will stay

On Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont asked all his state agency commissioners and deputy commissioners to resign ahead of his third term.

That doesn't mean he won't reappoint some of them, he said Tuesday. He did the same thing in his second term.

“I’ve been doing this for a while. I do ask people to submit pro forma resignations,” Lamont said. “This gives me a chance. We’ve got some of the best commissioners. I love working with these people.”

But some of his appointees might want to move on.

“Some are thinking about changes themselves. Some have been here for a while. So we’ll get some new blood,” Lamont said.

“But I think the overwhelming majority will be sticking around if they want to stick around,” he said.

His team will meet with each department head in the coming weeks to discuss specific matters to do with their agencies and their possible reappointment, Lamont said.

The governor expects to make his picks by next month.

His nominees would be presented to the State General Assembly for confirmation early next year.