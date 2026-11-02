CT early voting tops 500,000 ahead of Election Day

Connecticut’s early and absentee voting topped 508,000 ahead of Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary numbers from the Secretary of the State’s office on Monday.

The office reported that 455,169 Connecticut residents took advantage of the state’s two weeks of early voting, which ended on Sunday, Nov. 1.

More than 53,000 mail-in ballots were also marked as successfully submitted.

The total number of ballots means more than 20% of the state’s 2.3 million registered voters have voted before Election Day.

Most in-person early voters are Democrats (216,155); unaffiliated voters are 143,797; and Republicans are 89,157. Mail-in absentee ballots returned: Democrats 26,160, unaffiliated 14,721, and Republicans 9,236.