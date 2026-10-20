CT officials assure voters of ballot safety as early voting begins

Early voting began in Connecticut on Monday, and officials assured voters the polls are safe after suspicious mail was sent to election officials last week.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said the suspicious mail went to four election-related entities in Connecticut, including her office, at a news briefing outside an early polling site in Hamden.

“Connecticut did receive four of those envelopes,” Thomas said. “But they were intercepted by the postal inspection office. And that is part of the reason a lot of this quick coordination happens around the country.”

Meanwhile, officials are ensuring voting remains secure in the state, said Governor Ned Lamont.

“That’s why we have early voting. That’s why we have no-excuse absentee balloting. I want people who feel uncomfortable to come in and vote. Vote right now. We are going to be able to make sure you can vote in person on election day as well,” Lamont said.