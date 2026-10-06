CT opposes Trump administration’s proposed Head Start overhaul

The Trump administration wants to overhaul the federal Head Start program and remove its performance standards.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state officials oppose the move.

Ebong Udoma / WSHU CT Gov. Ned Lamont at LULAC Head Start in New Haven on Tuesday October 7, 2026.

It would hurt low-income families and children in Connecticut who rely on the early childhood education services, Lamont said at LULAC Head Start in New Haven on Tuesday.

It would counter the state’s effort to expand such programs through its early childhood endowment, he said.

“We have over $700 million in that endowment. We are providing a thousand slots, we are providing a healthcare subsidy for the caregivers and improving pay as well,” Lamont said. “But we are running into some headwinds from Washington. It wants to do the exact opposite," Lamont said

Attorney General William Tong and Early Childhood Commissioner Elana Trueworthy submitted a formal written response opposing the move to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

“What we wanted to do here was send a very strong message to Washington. To say that we want them to rescind any of these proposed changes,” said Trueworthy.

The Trump Administration’s proposed overhaul is based on provisions of the Big Beautiful Bill, which Congress passed last year.

The proposals would reduce federal requirements for teaching, staffing and professional development.

They would also reduce the cap on administrative costs from 15% to 5% and shift federal responsibilities and potential costs to state and local systems.

About 5,600 children in Connecticut get services from the federal Head Start program.