New CT laws taking effect Oct. 1 include tougher distracted driving penalties

Connecticut drivers face tougher penalties for distracted driving and other motor vehicle violations when new state laws take effect on Oct. 1.

Drivers who pass school buses picking up or dropping off students, pass tractor-trailers on state highways during a snowstorm, or modify the exhaust mufflers on cars or motorcycles to make them louder will face higher fines.

Passing a school bus with flashing red lights will now also result in an automatic six-month driver’s license suspension after a third offense. The law doesn’t apply to violations caught by school bus cameras.

Tractor-trailers on state highways during a blizzard will now face a fine of up to $250.

Fines for violations of the law prohibiting unusual motor vehicle noise increase from $150 to $300.

Distracted driving in an active highway work zone is now reclassified as reckless driving, which increases the offense to a criminal misdemeanor with penalties that could potentially include up to 30 days' jail time for a first offense.