CT to spend $10 million to continue health care subsidies for paraeducators

Connecticut is spending $10 million this academic year to continue a health care subsidy program for public school paraeducators.

The program has released $25 million directly to school districts since its launch in 2024.

The subsidy has helped districts retain their paraeducators, according to state Comptroller Sean Scanlon, who oversees the program.

“We have not seen the kind of volatility we were seeing prior to this program,” Scanlon said.

"And we’ve helped 7,300 paras across Connecticut afford their health insurance. Which, to me, as the guy who administers this, is something I’m very, very deeply proud of,” he said.

The deadline for districts to return a mandatory survey of their paraeducators to the comptroller’s office is Sept. 9.

“So please be sure to comply with that and get my office all you need to give us so we can help your paras,” Scanlon urged school administrators.

About 14,000 paraeducators are employed in Connecticut. They provide support for teachers and students, especially the highest-need students.