CT’s top election official responds to reports of federal voter fraud investigation

Connecticut’s top election official is assuring voters that there will be an election on November 3.

“I want to say to all voters that we will have an election on November 3rd. And I am going to say that again because it’s the question I get the most. We will have an election on November 3rd,” said Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas on Tuesday.

Thomas was responding to reports that Connecticut is one of nine states chosen for a federal voter fraud investigation by the Trump administration.

Her office had yet to receive notice about the federal investigation as of Tuesday morning. But a probe won’t affect Connecticut’s elections.

“Allegations of election law violations are not unusual. In fact, as we know here in Connecticut, we believe in that so strongly that we have our state elections enforcement commission put together to do just that,” Thomas said.

The state has laws to protect voters, election workers and polling sites.

Several news outlets report that the Department of Homeland Security’s voter fraud investigation calls for federal agents to pursue leads, conduct interviews and support referrals for prosecution in the weeks leading up to the November election.