CT safety officials advise driver to be careful near school buses

With students returning to school this week, Connecticut safety officials advise drivers to be vigilant on the road.

Back to school means the return of school buses, bikes and children walking to and from schools. Public safety officials say drivers are warned that it is illegal to drive past school buses when they are stopped.

Watertown Police Chief Bernegger is the chair of the Connecticut Police Chief Association. Bernegger said one of the most dangerous moments for students is when they are entering and exiting a school bus. When a bus is stopped and its lights are flashing, drivers from either direction must stop at least 10 feet from a school bus when stopped.

"This isn't just a safety recommendation, it is clearly the law. There are significant penalties for ignoring it. The first offense for passing a stopped school bus carries a $475 fine,” Bernegger said. “This fine is more than appropriate given the consequences that can happen when that law is violated.”

Bernegger said police do not have to witness the violation to enforce a citation. School bus drivers can report drivers that illegally pass a stopped bus. Some school districts also equip school buses with cameras.

Amy Watkins is with the group Watch for Me CT, a program that promotes road safety. Watkins said it's up to drivers to slow down in school areas. She said because children are small they can be difficult to see from the road so drivers should be extra vigilant.

“They don't have the same awareness that an adult would have when they’re near the street. So, to rely on them to make all the right decisions in terms of knowing where your vehicle is and how fast it's going to get to them. That's a tall ask for a small child,” Watkins said.

Watkins said that parents should equip their children with the proper safety equipment if they plan to ride ebikes, scooters or other manual vehicles. She said children should be wearing helmets, knee and elbow pads, or any safety gear necessary.

