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Electric Boat breaks ground on a new campus in Waterford

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 25, 2026 at 7:32 AM EDT
The Virginia-class submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) heads up the Thames River toward Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton.
Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten
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U.S. Navy
The Virginia-class submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) heads up the Thames River toward Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, the Groton, Connecticut-based submarine manufacturer, broke ground on its new campus and training facility on the site of the former Crystal Mall in Waterford last week.

The company is converting the former 535,000-square-foot mall into an engineering, training, and software development center that would accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 EB employees and about 400 trainees.

“What we are looking forward to most in this property is our opportunity to reset labs, to reset our ability to do advanced engineering, to do automation,” said General Dynamics Electric Boat President Mark Rayha.

“So that we do things smarter and we do things fast and we can deliver that many more submarines to the nation,” Rayha said.

It coincides with Electric Boat’s recent $77 billion contract with the U.S. Navy, described as the largest in modern history.

The contract calls for the construction of nine Virginia-class submarines and five Columbia-class submarines.

The company currently builds one submarine a year.
Tags
Connecticut News Electric Boateconomic developmentSubmarines
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma