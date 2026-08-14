CT's back-to-school sales tax-free week begins Sunday

Connecticut’s annual back-to-school sales tax-free week begins on Sunday with more items exempted this year.

The state eliminated sales taxes on non-electronic school supplies, including pens, pencils, crayons, notebooks, paper, folders, binders and lunch boxes, permanently beginning on July 1. During the tax-free week, the exemption will apply to clothing and footwear priced $300 or less — up from $100 in prior years.

“Any savings is great savings that can be put towards other items that are also necessities such as groceries,” said Yesenia Fuentes of Bristol, at an event in Hartford by Governor Ned Lamont to announce the tax holiday on Wednesday.

Fuentes said the savings would help her budget, and she has three children, one in kindergarten and the other two in 5th and 10th grades.

“Any savings is great savings that can be put towards other items that are also necessities such as groceries,” she said.

The tax-free week runs from Sunday, August 16 through Saturday, August 22. Officials estimate it will cost the state about $6 million, up from $3 million in previous years.