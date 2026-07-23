CT congressman pushes to eliminate student loan interest

Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney is calling for an end to interest on federal student loans.

Courtney is co-sponsoring a bill that would remove interest on existing federal student loans for more than 40 million people by refinancing them and capping interest rates for future borrowers.

He said it is needed because Connecticut residents hold more than $19 billion in federal student loan debt.

Tuition has more than tripled since the 1960s for public colleges. As a result, college debt has more than doubled since 2007.

However, the bill would be unlikely to pass in a Republican-controlled Congress.