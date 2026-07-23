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CT congressman pushes to eliminate student loan interest

WSHU | By Ava Keogh
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., joins students impacted by the rate hike, US PIRG, Rebuild the Dream, Campus Progress and the United States Student Association, to announce the collection of over 130,000 letters to Congress to prevent student loan interest rates from doubling.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., joins students impacted by the rate hike, US PIRG, Rebuild the Dream, Campus Progress and the United States Student Association, to announce the collection of over 130,000 letters to Congress to prevent student loan interest rates from doubling.

Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney is calling for an end to interest on federal student loans.

Courtney is co-sponsoring a bill that would remove interest on existing federal student loans for more than 40 million people by refinancing them and capping interest rates for future borrowers.

He said it is needed because Connecticut residents hold more than $19 billion in federal student loan debt.

Tuition has more than tripled since the 1960s for public colleges. As a result, college debt has more than doubled since 2007.

However, the bill would be unlikely to pass in a Republican-controlled Congress.
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Connecticut News Joe CourtneyStudent LoansCivics
Ava Keogh
Ava Keogh is a news intern at WSHU for the summer of 2026.
See stories by Ava Keogh