CT opens new affordable housing for veterans facing health challenges

Connecticut has opened new affordable housing for veterans experiencing mental and physical health challenges.

Patriots Landing North, located on the Veterans Affairs campus, will provide housing for six veteran families and 14 individual veterans.

Renee Gorr, director of residential programs and services, said the expansion offers more than just a place to live.

"Today marks more than the opening of a building. It represents hope, stability and opportunity. With this expansion, we are adding housing for six veteran families and 14 individual veterans, creating a safe place where those who have served our nation can rebuild, heal and move forward," Gorr said.

The addition brings the total number of housing units on the Veterans Affairs campus to accommodations for 170 individual veterans and 17 families.

Veterans can stay at Patriots Landing North for up to one year, with the option to extend their stay for a second year if needed. The housing is intended to provide short-term stability and support while residents work toward permanent housing.

Patriots Landing North is expected to begin accepting residents in the coming weeks.