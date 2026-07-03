CT opens medical treatment center for veterans at UConn Health

Connecticut has opened a center at UConn Health to offer breakthrough medical treatment to U.S. military veterans suffering from strokes, chronic pain, PTSD and mobility impairment conditions.

The Neuromodulation Center of Excellence for Veterans at UConn Health is the first in the state to offer the new medical technology that acts directly on the nervous system to help improve mobility, said Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, CEO of UConn Health, on Thursday.

“The device delivers mild electrical pulses to the nerve,” Agwunobi said. “ And that stimulation is time with the specific movements in the physical or occupational therapy.”

It helps the brain strengthen neural connections and basically improves the quality of life for those veterans and stroke survivors.

He said the center will also provide medical professionals with invaluable research and position the state as a national leader in neuromodulation.

Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers allocated $2 million in the 2025 budget to open the center.

It expects to treat its first U.S. military veterans struggling with service-related conditions later this summer.