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CT schools rank high among most racially segregated

WSHU | By Ava Keogh
Published June 24, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
A third-grade student reads to the rest of her class. Third-graders are at a particularly delicate moment. This is the year when they must master reading or risk school failure. Everything after third grade will require reading comprehension to learn math, social studies and science. Students who don’t read fluently by the end of third grade are more likely to struggle in the future, and even drop out, studies show.
Ron Harris/AP
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AP
A third-grade student reads to the rest of her class.

A new report released this week by Brown’s Promise, a national advocacy initiative, said Connecticut has the highest racial segregation and second-highest economic segregation between school districts.

Its schools rank sixth most economically segregated in the country.

The report used data on students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. A commonly used measure of poverty.

Connecticut also ranks third for “poverty packing.” This is when districts draw lines that create economic segregation between districts.

State lawmakers and advocates have long said that the inequality in Connecticut schools has contributed to disparities in school funding, resources, educational opportunities and more.
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Connecticut News Connecticut Schools
Ava Keogh
Ava Keogh is a news intern at WSHU for the summer of 2026.
See stories by Ava Keogh