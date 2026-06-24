CT schools rank high among most racially segregated

A new report released this week by Brown’s Promise, a national advocacy initiative, said Connecticut has the highest racial segregation and second-highest economic segregation between school districts.

Its schools rank sixth most economically segregated in the country.

The report used data on students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. A commonly used measure of poverty.

Connecticut also ranks third for “poverty packing.” This is when districts draw lines that create economic segregation between districts.

State lawmakers and advocates have long said that the inequality in Connecticut schools has contributed to disparities in school funding, resources, educational opportunities and more.