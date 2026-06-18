Juneteenth celebrated at the CT State Capitol

Connecticut’s Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity held its Juneteenth celebration at the state Capitol in Hartford on Thursday.

The celebration titled “Black Futures Beyond America 250” honored the historic contributions, resilience and future possibilities of Black communities in Connecticut, in the wake of the current anti-diversity policies of the Trump Administration.

“You cannot celebrate 250 years of this Republic and American democracy without centering the communities who fought hardest and waited longest to be included in it,” said Melvette Hill, the commission’s executive director.

To the Black community, Juneteenth is not just a celebration of freedom.

“It is a testament to the resilience of a people who held onto their own humanity even when the nation refused to see them and honor them,” Hill said.