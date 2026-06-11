Maine primary victory brings back memories for Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says Graham Platner’s win in the Democratic Party primary for the U.S. Senate in Maine running against the Iran war creates a feeling of deja vu for him.

Lamont emerged onto statewide politics in Connecticut 20 years ago when he defeated incumbent U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman in a Democratic primary by running against the Iraq War.

Lieberman went on to win reelection that year by running as an independent in the November general election.

But the anti-Iraq war politics that motivated that campaign is resonating in Planter’s primary win in Maine, said Lamont.

Planter is leaning heavily on his anti-war message as he seeks to unseat Maine’s incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who voted for the Iraq war.

“I think we are seeing a lot of the same mistakes being made in Iran,” Lamont said. “And it's costing ratepayers here in the state of Connecticut, people who have to fill up their gas tank and pay for food a fortune.”

But he wouldn’t comment about Platner’s alleged character flaws.

“I think it’s between him and his wife in terms of a lot of that. I am specific to the fact that he’s standing up for these unjust forever wars. What we did in Iraq, what he’s doing in Iran today,” Lamont said.

The ultimate decision will be made by Maine voters in November, he said.