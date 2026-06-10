Lamont announces $50 million in state grants for improved security at houses of worship

Connecticut is making more funding available to support infrastructure improvements that enhance security at houses of worship across the state.

Another $5 million in state grants is now available for security upgrades at religious organizations and nonprofits that are at high risk of being targets of a violent act, hate crime, or terrorist attack, Governor Ned Lamont announced at a mosque in Berlin on Tuesday.

Masjid An-Noor / Council on American-Islamic Relations A figure dropping pork products at the entrance of An-Noor mosque in Bridgeport, captured by the mosque's security footage.

“We are here to do more than a security grant. Just make sure people remember and realize it is our diversity that makes us extraordinary; it is us looking out for each other,” Lamont said.

It’s the fourth time that the grants have been awarded since Lamont established the Connecticut Nonprofit Security Grant Program in 2021.

It is administered by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Eligible faith-based houses of worship and nonprofits can receive up to $50,000 per site. The money can be used for security improvements, including ballistic glass, solid core doors, and surveillance cameras.