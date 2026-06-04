6 prison guards attacked and injured at Cheshire Correctional Institution

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Correction said the attack took place around 8:50 p.m. on Monday after the discovery and confiscation of the contraband.

The male inmate later approached and punched two officers in the face, who were stationed in the housing unit. He continued his attack towards additional staff who responded to the incident before being restrained.

Four of the six officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Connecticut state police continue to investigate. The inmate's identity has yet to be released.