CT invests $320 million in its early childhood education endowment

Connecticut is investing an additional $320 million in its early childhood education endowment this year, as part of the state budget signed by Governor Ned Lamont last week.

"Combined with last year’s initial investment of $300 million in the endowment, it positions Connecticut as a national leader in developing a sustainable solution to providing children with access to high-quality early childhood education," Lamont said at a celebration of the investment at Honey Bear Learning Center, a family-run early childhood program in Stratford on Monday.

He said it’s also good for business.

“Businesses are saving money because they often were the ones providing this. Obviously young families are saving $10 to $20,000 a year,” Lamont said.

“I think it’s good for the economy and an expanding economy allows us to pay for things like more early childhood education,” he said.

The endowment will help provide 19,000 with no-cost or reduced-cost slots at early childhood programs across the state.

Families can start benefiting in July 2027, according to Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Elena Trueworthy.

Families earning up to $100,000 can qualify for no-cost child care. Those with higher earnings will have their contributions capped at 7% of household income, Trueworthy said.