Unilever to build its global innovation center in New Haven

Unilever, a leading manufacturer of beauty, well-being and personal care products, has announced its new global innovation center will be in downtown New Haven.

The company will invest more than $300 million in public and private funds to build the center, company officials said on Thursday.

About 300 employees are expected to work at the new innovation center. It will replace the company’s existing research and development facility in Trumbull, Connecticut, which has operated for more than 50 years.

New Haven was chosen because it’s a bioscience innovation hub, said Richard Slater, Unilever’s chief R&D official.

“So, it isn’t just a choice of where in the U.S. It’s where there is the scientific talent, the best ecosystem partners and the best government partners to make something work,” Slater said.

Part of the funding is a $10 million forgivable state Department of Economic and Community Development loan tied to worker retention.

“New Haven is the hub of innovation. A lot of people want to be in the city area. We are going to make sure that Trumbull is made good, too,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

Unilever’s new global innovation center is expected to be operational by spring 2029.