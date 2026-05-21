Lamont celebrates opening of affordable housing development in Hartford

The opening of a 155-unit apartment complex in Hartford is an example of how the state is ramping up the construction of new affordable housing, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Located near the historic Colt Building and Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, the MLK Apartments are 155 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units and townhomes, all of which are designated affordable.

“This is almost going back to the way Samuel Colt did it,” Lamont said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The development fits into the neighborhood's historic character, he said.

"When he built 140 units, there were small sort of townhouses with a little green around them, a way to say this is not just a roof over your head but a place you can call home,” Lamont said.

The complex is owned by Sheldon Oak, a local nonprofit housing corporation and built by Vesta Corporation, a private developer.

The development received $11.7 million in financing support from the state’s Department of Housing and a $3.75 million grant for the state’s community investment fund.

The governor’s efforts to build more multi-family units in the state have faced pushback from some suburban communities concerned about a state override of local zoning.