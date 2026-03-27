CT Senate GOP urges $20 million in aid for dairy farmers

Connecticut Senate Republicans want Governor Ned Lamont to spend $20 million from a state contingency fund he controls to provide relief for local dairy farmers.

There are about 80 dairy farms remaining in Connecticut, and they are facing a sustainability crisis because of low milk prices.

Members of his caucus back legislation that would provide a $20 million tax credit to support the local dairy farmers, said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Wolcott).

But it needs the support of the majority of Democrats and Lamont.

“We are calling on the governor and the Democrats in the legislature to do two things,” Harding said. “Either implement this tax credit program for our farmers. Or if you are not going to do that, then use funds in the governor’s fund to appropriate to these farmers to help save them.”

Last month, Senate Republicans voted against creating the state’s federal cuts response fund because they said it was unnecessary, Rob Blanchard, Lamont’s spokesman, said in a response statement.

“Now, today, they’re admitting that President Trump is harming the American economy and acknowledging that this fund is needed. We appreciate their change of heart,” he said in the statement.