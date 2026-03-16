CT leads the nation in new housing permits per capita

Connecticut leads the nation in housing permit growth, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released this month.

Ebong Udoma / WSHU CT Governor Ned Lamont spoke at Waltersville Commons, an abandoned school building being converted to a 70 unit affordable housing development on the East Side of Bridgeport on Friday March 13, 2026.

The report finds that the growth is driven by a surge in apartment construction. It says builders secured permits for more than 7,000 new units in 2025. That’s an 18% increase over 2024, and the highest count since the mid-2000s.

“I’m not competitive, but it's twice as much as Massachusetts and three times more than New York. That’s good, you know, that's because people want to be here,” Governor Ned Lamont said, taking credit for speeding up the permits.

He spoke on Friday at Waltersville Commons, an abandoned school building being converted to affordable housing units on the East Side of Bridgeport.

He said building more housing would help bring down housing prices and tackle the state’s affordable housing crisis.

“More housing will bring down the cost. More affordable housing brings down the cost. More support housing brings down the cost. And that’s what we are doing here in the state of Connecticut,” Lamont said.

The state faces a housing shortage ranging from 120,000 to 380,000 units this year, according to officials.