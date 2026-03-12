© 2026 WSHU
Lamont supports requiring DCF notification for homeschooling

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
Jennifer Osgood, center, teaches her son, Noah, 12, while reviewing school work at their home.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
CT home schooling community is against a bill that would require a DCF green light to withdraw children from the public school system.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont supports a bill that would require the Department of Children and Families to get an alert when children are withdrawn from school.

The bill is in response to the death of an 11-year-old girl, whose remains were found months after she had reportedly disappeared from public view under the guise of homeschooling.

In defense of the bill, Lamont said it’s not a move against homeschooling.

“I love the homeschoolers. I love the care and love they give to their kids and what they are doing in terms of education,” he said.

“But sometimes someone falls through the cracks when they are not seen in a school. So, we are just trying to find a way that we can keep track of those kids and make sure that they are safe,” Lamont said.

The governor’s comments followed a day of emotional testimony from parents of home-schooled children at an Education Committee public hearing on Wednesday.

Some parents and Republican lawmakers strongly oppose the bill, which would also require parents to prove they are providing their children with “equivalent instruction” to that of children in public school.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
