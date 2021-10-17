Conn. Department of Children and Families

-
Vice President Kamala Harris asked Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont if the state can help house some of the 19,000 migrant children that crossed the…
Connecticut social workers have reached their lowest, most manageable child welfare caseloads in more than three decades. That is the finding of a report…
A lawsuit has been filed against the commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families over criminal sexual abuse charges that were…
Officials with Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families testified at a hearing with lawmakers and advocates on Thursday, two days after the…
Connecticut’s Office of the Child Advocate released an investigative report in July saying children were being illegally restrained and secluded at the…
Connecticut lawmakers called a hearing Friday to ask the Department of Children and Families how the state’s two secure juvenile detention facilities, the…
Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz answered questions from state lawmakers about two reports that found widespread…
Connecticut's state auditors released a report Thursday that found repeated financial and administrative mistakes have been made at the Department of…
The Republican leader of the Connecticut Senate is calling for the Commissioner of the Department of Children and Families to resign.Senate Minority…
An upcoming report on child deaths in Connecticut is expected to show a number of infants and toddlers who were involved with the state’s Department of…