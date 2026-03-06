CT, NY among 22 states suing to block Trump’s new global tariff

Connecticut and New York have joined a coalition of 22 states in suing to block President Donald Trump’s new 15% global tariff.

President Trump imposed the new tariffs after the U.S.Supreme Court ruled his initial tariffs unlawful.

Connecticut Attorney William Tong said Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for his initial tariffs was unlawful, so too is his use of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 for his new tariffs, which require large and serious balance of payment deficits.

“We don’t have a large and serious deficit of balance of payments. And so frankly, I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Tong said.

The states will prevail just like they did at the Supreme Court two weeks ago, he said.

“Trump’s using a power he doesn’t have. He is using a power that Congress hasn’t given him. And quite frankly, I expect the same result if this makes it to the Supreme Court a second time around,” Tong said.

The lawsuit comes a day after a judge ruled that companies that paid tariffs under the initial framework should get refunds.

The tariffs have cost families and businesses about $1.7 billion in Connecticut and $13.5 billion in New York, according to officials.