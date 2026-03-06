© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT, NY among 22 states suing to block Trump’s new global tariff

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 6, 2026 at 7:43 AM EST
Attorney General William Tong (D) listens to Governor Ned Lamont's (D) 2025 State of the State address.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Attorney General William Tong (D) listens to Governor Ned Lamont's (D) 2025 State of the State address.

Connecticut and New York have joined a coalition of 22 states in suing to block President Donald Trump’s new 15% global tariff.

President Trump imposed the new tariffs after the U.S.Supreme Court ruled his initial tariffs unlawful.

Connecticut Attorney William Tong said Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for his initial tariffs was unlawful, so too is his use of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 for his new tariffs, which require large and serious balance of payment deficits.

“We don’t have a large and serious deficit of balance of payments. And so frankly, I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Tong said.

The states will prevail just like they did at the Supreme Court two weeks ago, he said.

“Trump’s using a power he doesn’t have. He is using a power that Congress hasn’t given him. And quite frankly, I expect the same result if this makes it to the Supreme Court a second time around,” Tong said.

The lawsuit comes a day after a judge ruled that companies that paid tariffs under the initial framework should get refunds.

The tariffs have cost families and businesses about $1.7 billion in Connecticut and $13.5 billion in New York, according to officials.
Tags
Connecticut News William TongTariffsDonald Trump
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma