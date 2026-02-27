CT Democrats use emergency procedure to respond to GOP filibuster

The Democratic super-majority in the Connecticut General Assembly has used an emergency procedure to pass a couple of bills over the objection of the Republican minority.

One of the bills contained provisions that passed the House with overwhelming support last year but died in the Senate after Republican threats of filibuster.

“I was told that they said this would be 19 hours. Nineteen hours for a bill that passed 151 to nothing. That’s an abuse. So that’s where this comes from,” Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said, explaining why he and Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven) opted for emergency certification.

Republicans opposed the use of emergency certification to pass the bills.

There is no emergency, they said, accusing Democrats of using it to circumvent the regular committee process that would have allowed public input.

Also concerning Republicans is the inclusion of a $750,000 grant for an agency where Senator Doug McCory (D-Hartford) works.

McCrory is at the center of an investigation into local nonprofits.

“Given what we have seen with earmarks, with the potential criminal activity in the building with these earmarks, this bill doubles down and provides more earmarks for organizations,” complained Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford), the House GOP minority leader.

He said he’ll request that Democratic Governor Ned Lamont use his veto power to line-item veto the earmarked funds.