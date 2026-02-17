CT K-12 enrollment sees biggest decline since 2007

The number of students enrolled in K-12 education in Connecticut declined by 2.1% last year. It’s the biggest one-year decline since 2007.

There were 10,000 fewer students enrolled in CT schools on October 1, 2025, than there were on October 1, 2024. In total, the state has just under 498,000 K-12 students.

Ajit Gopalakrishnan is the state Education Department’s Chief Performance Officer. He spoke about the new data at an Appropriations Committee hearing on the education budget on Tuesday.

“The only other year of decline was during the COVID year, when in October there [was a] greater percentage decline,” Gopalakrishnan said.

There was also a decline in English language learners (nearly 4%) and students who are eligible for free meals (nearly 5%). See all the data here .

Connecticut has a hold harmless policy — meaning even if enrollment declines, cities and towns don’t lose state funding.

Without that policy, the state would collectively lose more than $200 million. The provision has been in place since FY2022.