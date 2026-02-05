CT lawmakers approve emergency fund extension

The Connecticut House approved extending Governor Ned Lamont’s control of an emergency contingency fund to backstop federal cuts to social safety net programs.

It passed by a vote of 97-48.

Lawmakers created the $500 million contingency fund in a special session last November. Lamont’s control of the money was to last until the beginning of this year’s session on Wednesday.

But the governor had asked for continued control of the $330 million remaining in the fund through the end of the year, citing ongoing uncertainty from Washington.

The majority of Democrats agreed.

“A cut could come in on a Friday afternoon. And then by the time we get in and vote it could be Wednesday. That could be five days when somebody doesn’t have a benefit they need dearly,” said Speaker Matt Ritter, at a news briefing before the vote.

The Republican minority did not buy the argument.

“Our government programs from the federal level are funded through September. So, this fund is wholly unnecessary,” said House GOP leader Vincent Candelora.

The extension had already passed in the Senate on a party-line vote on Wednesday.