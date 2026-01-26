CT Senate Democrats seek to allow civil rights lawsuits against federal officers

Connecticut Senate Democrats want to expand that state’s civil rights law in response to the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal officers on Saturday.

Under state law, individuals can sue state and local police officers for violations of constitutional rights. But there’s no comparable right to sue federal offices.

Senate Democrats want to expand state law to give the right to sue federal officers for civil rights offenses, state Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) said.

“Such a law would allow Connecticut residents to sue ICE agents or other officials if their constitutional rights are violated,” Lesser said.

Other states, including Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, California and Illinois, have enacted a similar law, he said.

The Democrats will introduce their bill during the upcoming state legislative session, which begins next week.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding said anyone who breaks state or federal laws should be held accountable for their actions, and that people who don’t like how the law is being enforced should advocate for new laws.