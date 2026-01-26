© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Senate Democrats seek to allow civil rights lawsuits against federal officers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:32 PM EST
A photo of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer over the weekend, is displayed at the shooting scene Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Minneapolis.
Adam Gray
/
AP
A photo of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer over the weekend, is displayed at the shooting scene Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Connecticut Senate Democrats want to expand that state’s civil rights law in response to the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal officers on Saturday.

Under state law, individuals can sue state and local police officers for violations of constitutional rights. But there’s no comparable right to sue federal offices.

Senate Democrats want to expand state law to give the right to sue federal officers for civil rights offenses, state Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) said.

“Such a law would allow Connecticut residents to sue ICE agents or other officials if their constitutional rights are violated,” Lesser said.

Other states, including Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, California and Illinois, have enacted a similar law, he said.

The Democrats will introduce their bill during the upcoming state legislative session, which begins next week.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding said anyone who breaks state or federal laws should be held accountable for their actions, and that people who don’t like how the law is being enforced should advocate for new laws.
Tags
Connecticut News civil rightsPolice Accountability
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma