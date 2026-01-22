Larson pushes to stop DOGE from sharing Social Security data

A Connecticut Democratic congressman has failed to get Republican support for the U.S. House to hold the Trump Administration accountable for the improper sharing of sensitive Social Security information.

In a court filing last week, the U.S. Justice Department acknowledged that DOGE had signed a secret agreement to share people’s social security information with an unidentified political advocacy group.

"No DOGE person, or any person, should have access to the personal data and information of the more than 300 million Americans who are on Social Security. That has been a sacred trust,” said U.S. Representative John Larson, the ranking Democrat on the House Social Security Subcommittee.

Larson wants Congress to investigate.

“Giving information to private agencies, this is a crime. This needs the fullest investigation across all committee jurisdictions," he said.

But Larson's amendments to a spending bill were blocked by the majority Republicans.

The amendments included a call for the immediate removal of DOGE and other special government employees’ access to Social Security’s databases.