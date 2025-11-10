Lamont, CT lawmakers tap $500 million surplus to offset federal cuts

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state legislative leaders have agreed on a bipartisan plan to use $500 million from the state’s surplus to backstop federal cuts to social safety net programs.

Lawmakers will vote on the deal in a special session in the House on Wednesday and in the Senate on Thursday.

The agreement grants Lamont the authority to utilize the emergency fund to offset federal cuts until state lawmakers return for the regular session next year.

“Between SNAP, the food support and LIHEAP, we think $500 million is the number that takes us through to the regular session coming up in February. At which point we will be in a regular course of order, and we’ll see what we can do going forward,” Lamont said on Monday.

The ongoing federal government shutdown increased the urgency to create the fund, said House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford).

“There’s a lot of volatility not only with SNAP, frankly with Washington D.C. right now. And the fund, I think, is becoming more important," Ritter said.

“It’s a sign to Connecticut residents that we have a backstop to fill, whether we are in regular session or not in regular session,” Riiter said.

“I would say across party lines, people have been supportive,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Haven).

The deal requires all four legislative leaders to agree on Lamont’s spending plans. Any unspent money goes back to the state’s reserves in February.