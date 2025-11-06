CT state agencies partner to promote service for family caregivers

United Way of Connecticut will work with AARP Connecticut to promote resources for family caregivers. The agencies want to promote available programs in recognition of National Family Caregiver Month.

AARP released a report that outlined the prevalence of Connecticut residents that are caring for either children and adults with complex medical conditions or disabilities. Sometimes both. Roughly 773,000 adults reported being family caregivers.

According to the report, around 93 percent care for an adult, sometimes a parent, and eleven percent care for a child with complex medical needs. AARP Connecticut State Director Nora Duncan said it can often put a strain on family health and finances.

“As our state population ages, the demand for care will only grow. With the release of this new data and ahead of the 2026 legislative session, AARP Connecticut is urging policymakers at every level to take action to help family caregivers save money, time and get the support they need,” Duncan said.

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said caregiving is not only an emotional strain for families but also a financial one. He said several caregivers are part of what is known as the sandwich generation, which are caregivers that are responsible for both children and elderly parents.

“The partnership that being announced today is a really important way that we can try to find people where they are and give some hope, give them some tools to let them know that they aren't alone, to let them know that there are resources out there for them to take advantage of,” Scanlon said.

Tanya Barrett is the Senior Vice President of 211 Health and Human Services at United Way. Barret reported that there was a 300 percent increase in 211 calls since 2019. She said they’re now working with Connecticut AARP to ensure that 211 Connecticut has the most up to date caregiver resources in the state.

“But it's important to note we’re not just a patch through service. When you call 211 there is a compassionate and professional contact specialist on the other end of the line,” Barret said. “They really want to transform families, they really want to change communities.”

Barret said families don't always know exactly what they're looking for but 211 is there to help families to understand their situation, guide them to the next best step. Residents can call 211 or visit www.211ct.org for more information.

