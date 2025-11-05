CT Dems electorally victorious, matching national trend

Democrats had big wins in Tuesday’s elections, around the country and in Connecticut.

Across the state, Dems flipped several open seats previously held by Republicans.

Their marquee victory was in New Britain where Democratic State Representative Bobby Sanchez flipped the mayor’s office after Erin Stewart, a 12-year Republican incumbent, stepped away to run for governor.

Stewart, who benefited from Democratic support during her former campaigns, congratulated Sanchez on his victory.

“I wish him nothing but the best, this is about the success of our city and I’m always here to help, if he wants it,” Stewart said.

Across the country, Democrats brought home major wins on Tuesday night. They include governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as the passage of the California redistricting ballot measure.

State Democratic Party Chair Roberto Alves said Tuesday’s victories were proof that his party was ready to fight.

"The past year has been extraordinarily difficult, with voters profoundly discouraged by the negative tone of politics, the chaotic and devastating policies and orders coming from Washington, and the utter failure of Congressional Republicans to do their jobs,” Alves said. “Our democracy has been profoundly threatened.

“This election sends a loud message that Democrats have found our voice and our power. We put our trust in Democrats to lead our cities and towns, like many other Democrats across the country. We are in this fight for the future of our country, and we will win,” he continued.

Voter turnout in Connecticut was around 34%, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State’s office. Turnout for last year's presidential election was 76%.

In Westport, Democrat Kevin Christie won a three-way race for First Selectman. And in Hamden, Democrat Adam Sendroff won a four-way race for the open mayor’s seat.

Ansonia Democrat Frank Tyska defeated longtime incumbent Republican Mayor David Cassetti. Milford Democrat Richard Smith defeated incumbent Republican Mayor Tony Giannattasio.

Democratic mayors Justin Elicker from New Haven and Caroline Simmons from Stamford comfortably held onto their seats.

In Greenwich, incumbent Republican Fred Camillo held on as First Selectman. That makes Greenwich the largest town in the state that is still controlled by the GOP.

Longtime Republican Mayor of Shelton Mark Lauretti held onto his seat.