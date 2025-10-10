CT releases $5 million in grants for cold weather shelters

Connecticut has just released about $5 million in grants to help the state’s homeless emergency response system expand cold weather shelters in anticipation of increased demand this winter.

The state’s housing crisis is putting pressure on its homeless emergency response system to provide more life-saving services as temperatures drop this winter, said Governor Ned Lamont, announcing the release of the money in West Hartford on Thursday.

“This is just a down payment on what we have to do to make sure in this cold weather we can provide a little bit of extra support,” Lamont said.

The state is also facing cuts to federal support for the programs, Lamont said.

To address this, he's discussing with lawmakers the possibility of appropriating more state funds in the upcoming special session.

“We are going to be getting together in a month or so, seeing how we decide to set aside some extra money to protect us from these cuts coming out of the Trump Administration and really impact people’s lives,” Lamont said.

State funding enabled Connecticut’s shelter system to provide nearly 5,000 individuals refuge from the cold last winter, according to state housing department officials.