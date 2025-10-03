CT launches risk-mapping tool for flooding, wildfires

Connecticut residents can now use a free risk-mapping tool to see if their property is in danger of certain natural disasters.

Connecticut is the first state to make the tool available for all of its residents.

All users have to do is put in an address, and they’ll get a risk rating for flooding, fire, wind, air and heat.

screenshot / https://firststreet.org/connecticut-insurance The risk report for Connecticut's state Capitol building in Hartford.

State officials said last summer's catastrophic floods proved the need for the map. And, they want home and business owners to use the tool to understand their insurance needs better.

“This is an important piece in our statewide commitment to build resilience throughout Connecticut communities,” Governor Ned Lamont (D) said. “It is also a great example of our administration leveraging effective public-private partnerships to help our residents and businesses.”

The map is available through a private-public partnership between the state's insurance department and First Street.

“Providing residents with clear, property-specific information is a critical step in helping people understand and prepare for the risks we face today,” CT Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais said. “The First Street solution will give residents a more accurate assessment of their property risk in making insurance decisions.”