CT to continue federal food assistance programs affected by the government shutdown

Connecticut will continue federally funded food assistance programs for state residents during the government shutdown, Governor Ned Lamont said on Wednesday.

WIC, the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, would have the most immediate impact from the government shutdown.

“We are going to have to backstop that, given the reserves that we have as the state of Connecticut,” Lamont said.

“So, I want those young families, those moms to know that your WIC card will continue to be good for the foreseeable future,” he said.

But he said the state’s reserve money for SNAP, the food assistance program for low-income families, will run out by the end of the month.

“Hopefully, this shutdown is temporary, and we will have it resolved by then. But it's something we are watching very carefully,” Lamont said.

He might support lawmakers considering using some of the state’s budget surplus to make up for some of the cuts to federal programs when they meet in a special session later this month, but it's premature to make any commitments at this time.

Connecticut had a $2.5 billion budget surplus this year — its second largest in history.