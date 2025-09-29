CT invests $50 million in a New Haven innovation accelerator

Connecticut is investing $50.5 million in public infrastructure to help grow a biotech and quantum technology innovation hub in downtown New Haven.

“Every day in downtown New Haven, workers are developing the cutting-edge research, technologies, and products that are changing the world and propelling Connecticut forward as a leader in the fields of life sciences and quantum technologies,” Gov. Ned Lamont said at the announcement ceremony in New Haven on Friday.

“This is a hub that is growing more and more here in New Haven. Right here in the New York Boston corridor,” he said, praising Yale Medical School and UConn for partnering to develop the hub.

The state is investing $10 million in the not-for-profit QuantumCT, a partnership between Yale Medical School and UConn, to create a quantum technology hub there.

“Marrying AI and quantum computing is going to speed up drug discovery by speeding up research,” he said.

The investments include $1.3 million for early starter space in the New Haven Innovation Center, and $17 million for streetscaping following the removal of the Route 34 expressway that runs through the downtown area.

There’s also $14 million for the construction of a life science building on the site of the former New Haven Coliseum, $3 million for a cluster program run by BioCT, and more than $4 million to construct a pedestrian corridor linking the area to the New Haven train station.