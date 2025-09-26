Lamont to WTNH, Nexstar: get Jimmy Kimmel back on air in CT

Dozens of people were outside of WTNH headquarters in New Haven on Thursday to protest their parent company, Nexstar, for refusing to air Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WTNH is one of 30 local ABC affiliate television channels owned by Nexstar. The company says it won’t air Kimmel’s show because of his comments about Charlie Kirk.

“We made a decision last week to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” the company said in a statement . “We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”

They noted that the show is still available to watch on Disney streaming products.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said keeping Kimmel off the air in his state is a bad move.

“I think if you're a champion of free speech, you want to make sure government does not get in the way and corporations can't tell us what's appropriate political censure or not,” Lamont said. “I want WTNH to get him back on the air. I think that's good in the interest free speech in Connecticut.”

Nexstar isn't the only company that isn’t airing Kimmel. Sinclair, which owns the most ABC affiliates in the country, hasn’t been airing Kimmel on its 41 stations either.

Sinclair doesn't own any Connecticut stations.