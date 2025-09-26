CT signs agreement with feds for local oversight of radioactive material

Connecticut has become the 40th state to sign an agreement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to oversee the licensing and use of radioactive material.

“It’s going to make a difference. And it’s part of our effort to be a little more business-friendly and speed things up and make them happen,” said Governor Ned Lamont at the signing ceremony in Hartford on Thursday.

The agreement gives the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection oversight of radioactive material used in medicine, research facilities and industries at more than 100 businesses across the state.

“Trained DEEP staff with decades of experience and thousands of hours of experience will oversee licensing and inspection of radioactive material that industries like hospitals and universities utilize,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

NRC Chairman David Wright, who signed on behalf of his federal agency, said having state regulators in charge is more efficient in keeping track of the small amounts of radioactive material involved.

“You know your people better than we do. And they know you. So there's that trust factor there that’s built in," Wright said.

The NRC would help train state personnel.

“We want to make sure that you have the best-trained people to go out and do the best job for the people you regulate,” Wright said.

The officials said the agreement saves the state about $1.7 million a year.