Revolution Wind, stalled by the Trump administration, is set to resume

Work will soon resume on Revolution Wind, the offshore wind project between Connecticut and Rhode Island that was halted under the Trump administration, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That’s because a federal judge lifted the Trump administration’s stop-work order on Monday, he said.

Lamont said he had yet to follow up with the Danish developer Orsted to see how soon construction would resume on Revolution Wind, but he expected it to happen soon.

“That's what we are really pushing for. If you want to talk about the birds and the fish and national security, we can do that. But in the meantime, let’s get back to work,” he said.

The Trump administration issued the stop-work order over the summer, claiming “concerns related to the protection of national security interests of the United States.”

The court ruling is good for electricity consumers.

“It’s good news for the consumers and brings down the price of electricity. And it's honoring a contract with Orsted that goes back to the first Trump administration,” Lamont said.

Revolution Wind is about 80% completed and is expected to deliver enough electricity to the New England grid to power about 350,000 homes beginning next year. The project also supports more than 2,500 jobs.