© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT towns to receive funding boost for road upkeep

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
A car treks down a snow covered road, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Some areas of New England saw about a foot of snow from a winter storm.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Officials say severe weather and cost increases are reason for the funding boost.

Connecticut towns and cities are getting a boost in funding for their roads.

Through the Town Aid Road (TAR) grant program, $80 million will be used to upgrade all Connecticut municipalities.

It’s a 33% increase in annual spending for the program.

Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the money is a welcome investment.

“Usually people don't pay attention when infrastructure is working well, they just drive over it, but when something goes wrong, when they hit a pothole, that's when they start cursing at us and ask what we're going to do to fix it,” Eucalitto said. “So with this, you know, 33% increase in town a row grants, hopefully we'll get fewer of those raised fist moments.”

The increase is the biggest investment in the TAR program in over a decade.

Officials cited higher prices and increased environmental disasters as reasons to spend more on the roads.

“Everywhere I go in this state, people just want to know that we’re paving the damn roads — and I’m here to tell you, we’re getting that job done,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
Tags
Connecticut News Road SafetyDepartment of TransportationNed Lamont
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
See stories by Molly Ingram