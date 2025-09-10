CT towns to receive funding boost for road upkeep

Connecticut towns and cities are getting a boost in funding for their roads.

Through the Town Aid Road (TAR) grant program, $80 million will be used to upgrade all Connecticut municipalities.

It’s a 33% increase in annual spending for the program.

Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the money is a welcome investment.

“Usually people don't pay attention when infrastructure is working well, they just drive over it, but when something goes wrong, when they hit a pothole, that's when they start cursing at us and ask what we're going to do to fix it,” Eucalitto said. “So with this, you know, 33% increase in town a row grants, hopefully we'll get fewer of those raised fist moments.”

The increase is the biggest investment in the TAR program in over a decade.

Officials cited higher prices and increased environmental disasters as reasons to spend more on the roads.

“Everywhere I go in this state, people just want to know that we’re paving the damn roads — and I’m here to tell you, we’re getting that job done,” Governor Ned Lamont said.