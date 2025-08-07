Guilford expands land preservation by 20 acres

Thanks to a $1.5 million state grant, the Town of Guilford is buying 20 acres of land to add to the East River Preserve.

The state’s Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition Grant Program (OSWA) is partially funding the new project, called the East River Preserve - West Side.

Kevin Magee is Guilford’s Environmental Planner. He said the state’s help is important.

“Privately owned, the property is subject to potential development. With the state backing it, it actually ensures that the property is preserved in perpetuity,” said Magee.

This means the land is protected from ever being built upon. The new acquisition is part of a larger state plan to preserve more than 2,000 acres of land throughout Connecticut. So far, the state has spent more than $14 million to buy up 25 properties in 22 towns.

“Open space is a big contributor to our great quality of life here in Connecticut, and we are excited to help all these communities improve access to the outdoors with these funds,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) said in a statement . “These community assets help our residents stay active and healthy by providing free recreational opportunities while also helping to improve air and water quality.”

“[The land] provides a protective corridor along the [west] side of Guilford by its hay field. [It’s an] open space for wildlife and protects about 2,000 feet of river edge buffer,” said Magee.

The town’s purchase will make the land open to the public. There will be a hiking trail and spaces for kayaking and fishing.

The East River Preserve - West Side project is part of the 27th round of OSWA grants.