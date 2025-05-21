CT Democratic lawmakers move to expand protections for undocumented residents

Connecticut Democratic lawmakers are making an effort to expand state protections for undocumented residents despite stiff opposition from Republicans.

The Trust Act's protections generally prevent state and local law enforcement from arresting and detaining someone based solely on a request from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said Democratic lawmakers want to strengthen the law by allowing civil penalties against state and local public officials who violate it.

“There has been a language that has been worked out that would provide some sort of legal remedy, but it's not criminal in nature,” he said.

He said they also want to limit the information public officials can share with ICE, such as a person’s home address, workplace, school or date of appointment with a public agency.

“On what I would call a voluntary basis. They can’t call up ICE and say someone was jaywalking, we have them, and I believe they are here undocumented,” Ritter said.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) blasted the move.

“We are going to give a cause of action to illegal immigrants to sue our cities and towns. That is absurd,” Candelora said.

The House passed the bill by a 96-51 vote mainly along party lines on Wednesday.