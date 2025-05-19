New Haven could be next CT city to install school bus safety cameras

New Haven could join a growing list of Connecticut cities that are installing cameras on the outside of school buses. The goal is to deter drivers from passing them at pickup and drop-off stops.

New Haven has more than 300 school buses that drive 17,000 kids every day.

Mayor Justin Elicker, who has two young daughters, said he’s seen close calls with drivers and students trying to get on or off the bus.

“People are either not paying attention or they're just deciding to drive right on through,” Elicker said. “And that is putting our children at risk in the city.”

If the Board of Alders passes the bill, passing the bus could result in a $250 fine.

“Drivers that run through these stop signs will receive a $250 ticket,” Elicker explained. “They will have 30 days to appeal that ticket. The footage will be reviewed by a city representative and another individual to make sure that we are properly levying these fines on people.”

The money collected will go toward roadway safety improvements. Elicker said that as long as the legislation passes, they aim to have the cameras installed by fall.

The proposal was celebrated by city and school officials, as well as by a first student driver and driver trainer.

“A lot of cars or drivers want to try to beat buses, which obviously leaves our kids in dangerous situations,” Richard Johnson said. “So this act is definitely something that we look forward to.”

Connecticut didn’t allow cameras on the outside of school buses until 2024. Bridgeport was one of the first cities to install them. As of February, they had ticketed more than 10,000 drivers.